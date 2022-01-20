Take security issues seriously, ACF scribe tells Buhari

The Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF), Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to take security issues seriously as the situation is getting worse every day.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen he posited “In fact, somebody is responsible for that(security). Somebody has been sworn in, to protect lives and properties. Our job is to keep reminding those him and those saddled with this responsibility.

He noted that it’s your responsibility to do ABCD and if we have suggestions we can say look, this is the better way to do it, this is what we think you should do,” he said.

Commenting on whether the President was doing what he should on the security situation, he said “if the President is doing his job, the effect is not felt in terms of security.”

He said, he should take the issues of security seriously and ensure before he leaves office, he will hand over a safe and better country.

Asked in an interview if the economy was doing better under President Buhari, the former Minister replied thus:

“I don’t want to ram all the blames on the President, there are quite a number of problems all through the leadership.

On the crisis between Senator Danjuma Goje and the incumbent Governor of Gombe state, he was of the view that the governor should be allowed to work as the fightings were just distractions.

“In my own assessment I think the Governor is doing well and I think there shouldn’t be distractions.

“I can say without contradiction when Goje was a Governor, what he is doing now could not have happened,”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.