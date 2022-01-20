Yahaya Bello declares for 2023 presidency, says it’s time for youths to rule Nigeria

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to aspire for the 2023 presidency under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello made the declaration in Bauchi on Thursday while addressing APC legislators as well as women groups from the North-East subregion during an extraordinary meeting held in Bauchi at Hazibal hotel.

The Kogi governor who addressed the meeting virtually said: “I am offering myself to aspire for the 2023 presidency under our party, APC because the country deserved better and purposeful leadership from the youth.

“I really want to thank you for the wonderful things you are doing in your respective states and our fatherland and I sincerely want to appreciate you and thank you for the support to our great party, the support to President Muhammadu Buhari and your service to your people in your various constituencies.”

The governor added: “I want to thank you for taking the time to come for this extraordinary meeting holding in the North-East, Bauchi in particular. Mine is just to express a token of appreciation and tell you that the task ahead is an enormous one, it is all about all of us, about our Nigeria, about our dear party, it is about our future.”

He added that “by the grace of God, with your support and prayers and public prayers, I know that we are going to get there, get to the promised land. I should have been there personally to appreciate you for the support and love. You know that anywhere I go, the crowd is always uncontrollable and I don’t want to be seen to be breaking the law of our party by opening campaigns, I want to be strictly abiding by the law.”

“However, I asked the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly to link me up so that I can talk to you virtually during the meeting. As you know, my speaker and others as well as well-meaning Nigerians have been going around the country to meet with critical stakeholders like you. I sincerely appreciate you for joining the project, I will meet you, people, one on one very soon.

“I want to promise you that I will not disappoint anyone of you, looking at the relationship I have with my speaker, I know that by the grace of God when we get to the promised land we are going to have a more wonderful working relationship on May 29, 2023, Insha Allah. As you can see we are moving on steadily, I need your support, I need your prayers because together we can make it happen. We will build on the good things done by the administration.”

In his remarks, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, assured that elected APC members from the zone will work for the emergence of the Kogi State governor because according to him, “he has a lot of positive things to offer the country considering what he is doing in Kogi State presently.”

The Bauchi speaker stressed that the people of the area are unanimously in support of the aspiration, assuring that when the time comes, they will speak with one voice in the support of the Yahaya Bello.

All others who spoke at the meeting expressed confidence that a Yahaya Bello presidency will bring more positive things to the country.