A middle-aged physically challenged woman has been murdered and her blood drawn by suspected ritualists in Owa Oyibu, headquarters of Ika north east council area of Delta State.

Report from the area alleged that the 31-year old was stabbed on the in-between her ribs while a pipe was inserted through the opening into her body to draw blood.

The lady believed to be physically challenged had left her home in the evening hours of the day to purchase some snacks and never returned.

Her lifeless body was later discovered on a heap of sand in the area.

While no part of her body was missing, there was also no drop of blood at the scene.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that: “The victim was discovered on a heap of sand a few meters from her house with a bottle of soft drink and a packet of chin-chin close to her.”

“We gathered that she was a virgin and had speech challenges which was suspected to have made her a victim of the organized crime,” the eyewitness explained.

Some locals in the community who described the incident as ungodly and unprecedented prayed that divinity will judge the perpetrators of the evil act.

Confirming the report on Sunday, the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, said the investigation into the matter is in progress.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d'Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …