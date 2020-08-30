Govt set to improve fish production in Delta

Agricultural training aimed at equipping fish farmers on the most current aquacultural and agro-business techniques in fish production has been organised in Delta State.

The training was flagged off at the Delta Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (DARDA), Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area and at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

According to the state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Hon Julius Egbedi who declared the ceremony open, the training became imperative, as the state had been unable to produce enough fish to meet local demand.

“The annual fish demand of Delta State is approximately 87,000 metric tonnes but what we have with both artisanal and agriculture is approximately 58,000 metric tonnes. There is a shortfall of 29,000 metric tonnes. There is, therefore, the need to bridge the gap.”

Hon. Egbedi disclosed that the training was part of the state government’s effort in ensuring food sufficiency and productivity, adding that the participants were selected from the 25 Local Government Areas.

The Director of Fishery in the Ministry, Mrs Uju Osadebe stressed that fish farmers would work together in clusters and as a team so as to benefit from the programmes and policies of the state government.

Mrs Osadebe disclosed that the state government intended to develop farmers’ skills through a mentor and mentee programme, where it could provide starter packs for 90 out of the 150 participants in this phase.

