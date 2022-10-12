Suspected herders kill five in Benue

No fewer than five people were killed by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident, according to the native who simply identified himself as Iorhemen, happened at about 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

Iorhemen said that the suspected herders invaded the community on Wednesday and shot at people who were on their farms.

He stated that six people were also injured during the attack.

He said: “The attackers were herdsmen they came into the community (Yelwata) at about 1 pm today (Wednesday) they attacked several people who were working on their farm with guns and machetes.

“Immediately they wreaked havoc they fled to the bush, some of the injured ones ran into the community to inform us.

Confirming the attack, chairman of the local government, Mike Uba who spoke through the security adviser of the council, Waku Christopher said that five people killed and four others injured.

“It is true, it is the same herdsmen and farmers, five farmers were attacked in there farm and killed and three or four people were injured,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said that officers had been deployed to the community.

She said: “Attack at Yelwata community is confirmed. Police officers who were deployed to the are still in the operation. Details will be revealed as soon as the operation is over please.”

