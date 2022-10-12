FG to start emergency ambulance service on Friday

Latest News
By Tribune Online
FG to start emergency ambulance service on Friday, primary healthcare not performing, Lack of WASH services Nigeria healthcare facilities at risk , FG disburses healthcare fund, FG reiterates commitment to save lives through basic emergency care, FG harps on healthcare, challenges suffered by women, FG laments disease morbidity, tackling sickle cell burden, FG seeks local strategies, complement global malaria action plan , implementation of family health programme, private organisations to fight cancer, pays over N150m insurance, Academy of Medicine Specialties, Use your position to improve , indigenous companies for syringe, Hepatitis , Nigeria , Minister,COVID-19,govt hospitals, COVID-19 sample collection centre, women’s health, WHO declares support for
Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire

The Federal Government has said it will begin the pilot phase of the emergency ambulance services on Friday in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja to facilitate access to first aid and healthcare in life-threatening situations.

The Chairman of the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC), Dr Felix Ogedegbe disclosed this during a bi-weekly ministerial media conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to Ogedegbe, the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) committee was inaugurated four years ago and mandated to work on the rollout of an ambulance service for Nigeria.

He further explained that the aim was to ensure Nigeria gets to the point of joining other countries with national emergency medical services.

Ogedegbe also mentioned that with this system, Nigerians needing emergency medical care could call a three-digit number.

“The service will provide access to first aid and healthcare in life-threatening situations.

“Nigerians in need of emergency medical care are to call a three-digit number 122 to make a report.

“The services will come to the aid of citizens whenever they need urgent emergency care, quoted Ogedegbe saying.

“The goal is to have NEMSAS become one of the established health entities that provide care in the country.

“Trials have been carried out in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The calls go to the communication centre then the medical dispatch system which contacts an ambulance.

“People who are at risk of death or disability do not have to pay at the point of need. They have the ability to call on an ambulance.

“We hope that lessons from the pilot phase will be used to then rollout in the rest of the country.

“It is therefore known that the way the Western countries or other countries have reduced these mortality figures and improved outcomes has been to make sure that there is a virile and active emergency medical service as the services will come to the aid of citizens whenever they need urgent emergency care.

“This has been a goal that has been bought into by the minister of health has personally learned to make sure that NEMSAS takes off in the country and becomes one of those established health entities that naturally provide care in Nigeria,” he added.


ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Int’l Day of Girl-child: I don’t want girls to go through what I went through ―…

Latest News

Senate begins investigation on 252 agencies benefited in N5trn service wide votes

Latest News

‘Education veritable tool to break poverty cycle among Nigerian families’

Latest News

FEMA sets modalities in place to counter floods in Abuja

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More