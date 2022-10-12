FG to commence emergency ambulance service, Friday

The Federal Government has said it will begin the pilot phase of the emergency ambulance services on Friday in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja to facilitate access to first aid and healthcare in life-threatening situations.

The Chairman of the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (NEMTC), Dr Felix Ogedegbe disclosed this during a bi-weekly ministerial media conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to Ogedegbe, the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) committee was inaugurated four years ago and mandated to work on the rollout of an ambulance service for Nigeria.

He further explained that the aim was to ensure Nigeria gets to the point of joining other countries with national emergency medical services.

Ogedegbe also mentioned that with this system, Nigerians needing emergency medical care could call a three-digit number.

“The service will provide access to first aid and healthcare in life-threatening situations”.

“Nigerians in need of emergency medical care are to call a three-digit number 122 to make a report”.

”The services will come to the aid of citizens whenever they need urgent emergency care, quoted Ogedegbe saying.

“The goal is to have NEMSAS become one of the established health entities that provide care in the country.

“Trials have been carried out in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The calls go to the communication centre then the medical dispatch system which contacts an ambulance.

“People who are at risk of death or disability do not have to pay at the point of need. They have the ability to call on the ambulance”.

“We hope that lessons from the pilot phase will be used to then rollout in the rest of the country”

“It is therefore known that the way the Western countries or other countries have reduced these mortality figures and improved outcomes has been to make sure that there is a virile and active emergency medical service as the services will come to the aid of citizens whenever they need urgent emergency care.”

“This has been a goal that has been bought into by the minister of health has personally learned to make sure that NEMSAS takes off in the country and becomes one of those established health entities that naturally provide care in Nigeria,” he added.





