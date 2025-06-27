Suspected cultists kill two in Edo

Suspected cult killings have resumed in Benin, the Edo state capital, leaving two young men feared dead.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that one of the victims identified as Emmanuel Adekhe, popularly called “Biggy”, usually stationed at Siluko Road by Oliha market in Benin where he collects revenue for one of the transport unions in the State.

Report says he was earlier targeted by some unknown two months ago with a view to assassinating him, but he was lucky to have escaped the attack.

This time, the deadly gunmen did not miss their target.

Investigation revealed that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Siluko Road by Oliha market in Benin where they accosted Emmanuel at gunpoint.

According to sources, upon sighting his assailants, the victim immediately took to his heels, as the armed men pursued him towards Akugbe Lane off Second West Circular Road in Benin.

The deceased was said to have been caught and overpowered in a house he tried to escape through and was subsequently killed on the spot.

It was learned that several gunshots fired by the daredevils caused heavy panic in the area as the people ran for their safety.

Eyewitnesses’ account revealed that the moment after the killing, the assailant escaped to an unknown destination.

The situation led to crying and wailing in the area as residents, family members and friends of the deceased trooped out en masse to catch a glimpse of the situation.

Men of the Textile Mill Road Police division of the Edo State Police command were spotted at the scene of crime.

Some respondents expressed worry over the killing and called on the police to ensure an extensive investigation into the accident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Apparently, in a reprisal attack, three people were shot at a popular brothel along Wire Road in Benin by a rival cult group on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the three victims were rushed to an undisclosed hospital by some good samaritans.

One of the victims, an alleged member of another cult group whose name could not be ascertained immediately reportedly died at the hospital.

It was later scooped that while the deceased was alleged to be a cultist, the other two gunshot victims were said to be innocent (Jewmen).

As of the time of filing this report, the police are yet to make a statement on the incident. 8:15 am

It be recalled that the Edo State Government recently declared war on cultists and cult-related activities in the state.

A development that led to the arrest of over 200 suspects who were arraigned in courts and subsequently remanded in prison custody.

The state government vowed to deal ruthlessly with cultists and their sponsors in Edo, saying that the anti-cultism law enacted recently empowers it to take decisive actions against the hoodlums.