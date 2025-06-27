Kogi govt conducts three-day inspection tour, lauds ACReSAL projects

Kogi State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project recently conducted a three-day inspection visit to various Project sites across the State.

The inspection team was led by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management, Engr. Oluwasegun Joseph, who also doubles as Chairman, Kogi State Steering Committee.

The inspection team, which also comprised members of the SSC and STC, visited intervention sites, including Water Harvesting sites, CRF, and the agroforestry sites in Okene, Ankpa, and Kabba LGAs.

The Hon. Commissioner, as well as other members of the Inspection Team, commended the Project’s progress and quality of work on ground.

The Hon. Commissioner equally praised the Project’s adherence to laid-down standards, expressing satisfaction with the level of job done so far at the Gully Sites in Okene, Ankpa, and Kabba.

He further emphasised the State Government’s commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of communities through initiatives like the ACReSAL Project.

“The State Government is dedicated to improving the lives of our people, and this project is a testament to that commitment,” he stated.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Faruk Danladi, who is also a Co-Chairman of the SSC, expressed delight at the achievements in Kabba, Ankpa, and Okene.

He noted that the Project’s progress exceeded expectations within a short period.

Other sites visited were the water harvesting locations of intervention, reforestation, and CRF site intervention areas.

While addressing the team, the Project Coordinator, Kogi ACReSAL, Barr Ladi Ahmed Jatto-OON, appreciated the State Governor, Usman Ododo for “the good work he is doing in the State, and for being a solid strength behind the success of the ACReSAL Project thus far”.

She further thanked the World Bank team and the national team for their support and guidance which are key to the successes recorded.

She further added that the key objectives of the project are “land restoration, enhancement of livelihoods, and boosting food security.”

The inspection visit demonstrates the Kogi State Government’s commitment to monitoring and evaluating the activities of Kogi State ACReSAL Project, in a bid to match Project’s progress.

The Project’s achievements are expected to have a positive impact on the State’s determination to enhance environmental conservation, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable development in the State.

The ACReSAL Project also aims to improve the resilience of communities in Kogi State to climate change, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote sustainable land management practices.