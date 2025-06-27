Sabotage campaign within, outside NNPC won’t stop our reforms — Management

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) said it has uncovered an emerging, coordinated sabotage campaign by a syndicate of known and faceless actors from within and outside various levels of the organisation who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change in the nation’s oil company.

A statement signed by the company’s management, titled “Coordinated Sabotage Campaign Against NNPC Limited’s Leadership” and made available to Tribune Online on Friday in Abuja, said the syndicate is busy spreading lies and misinformation to discredit NNPC Ltd.’s leadership in order to derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company.

The statement read:

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by a syndicate of known and faceless actors, both outside and within various levels of the organisation.

“This group is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit NNPC Ltd.’s leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company, in line with the mandate of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

“These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change—clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

“We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead. NNPC Ltd. remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it.

“We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise, and not be discouraged. We remain on mission.”

TRIBUNEONLINE