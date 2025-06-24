Jettison cultism, other social vices — Youth Parliament tells Edo youths

Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, Hon. Fawaz Muhammad, has called on the youths in the state to jettison cultism and other social vices and toe the path of peace for the wellbeing and development of the state.

He made the appeal in a statement titled: “Edo Youths, Say No to Cultism and Insecurity”, signed and made available to journalists in Benin.

Hon. Muhammad said the alarming rise in cult-related violence, kidnappings, and insecurity across the state poses a grave threat to peace, youth development, and the future of our communities.

Muhammad noted that as Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, he strongly condemns the acts of violence and joins his voice with the Edo State Government in calling for immediate action.

While commending the state government in its fight against the menace of cultism, he called on other youths to toe the path of peace and reject any form of pressure to join cultism.

“I particularly commend Governor Monday Okpebholo’s Project RISE (Resist Initiation, Securing Education) — a strategic initiative to tackle cultism through law enforcement, education, and youth empowerment.

“We must all rally behind this effort to reclaim our streets, campuses, and communities from the grip of fear.

“Security agencies must intensify operations to dismantle cult networks.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups must amplify advocacy.

“And we, the youth, must resist recruitment, report threats, and embrace the path of peace and purpose.

“The Edo State Youth Parliament pledges its full support to all sincere efforts aimed at ending cultism and restoring safety across the state.

“Edo must rise above violence. Edo must be safe again.”

