A suspected burglar who attempted to break into a bank in the Agege area of Lagos State has been arrested by the police.

The police in the state confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said that he was not arrested with any weapon but with housebreaking equipment.

It was gathered that the unnamed suspect had early on Sunday destroyed some doors and was trying to make his way into the bank when policemen arrived at the scene.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Deji Lambo, on his account, said, “Attempted robbery on Lagos bank opposite Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba. ”

“The suspects were breaking the security doors to gain entry when men of the state police command stormed the scene to restore order. The robbery was averted, and a suspect was arrested. Keep #Lagos safe.”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “We got the distress call at 4:20 a.m. and responded swiftly. ”

He also added, “He was the only one arrested. He was not found with any weapon, but he went there with housebreaking equipment.”

Hundeyin also stated that ” Investigation has commenced and he will be arraigned in court as soon as we conclude our investigation.”

