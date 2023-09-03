The Member representing Toro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Dabo Isma’il Haruna, disbursed a total of N6 million to 120 women as empowerment support on Saturday.

Dabo Isma’il Haruna disbursed the money to the women at a ceremony held in Magaman Gumau, in Toro LGA, under the Haske Kudin Jari Empowerment Programme.

Each of the women was given the sum of N50,000 to either start or boost a business as a way of empowerment and self-sufficiency as part of his resolve to give back to society.

The women under the platform of the Haske Gida Gida were given a total sum of N6 million as start-up capital amidst jubilation and excitement, as it will enable them to stand on their own.

The Programme was for a cluster of women from Toro district and will be extended to Lame and Jama’a Districts to have every part of the Council in the area of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that the people of Toro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State have tertiary health services, the Member said that efforts are ongoing to have a Bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Toro.

He explained that the move became necessary considering the location of Toro, which is between Bauchi and Jos, as well as the heavy traffic flow on the Federal Highway.

The Federal Lawmaker opined that the General Hospital in Toro has been overstretched in terms of providing medical services to the people, particularly accident victims, lamenting that the process of referral to ATBUTH in Bauchi and JUTH in Jos has led to deaths.

The event had in attendance the All Progressive Congress Chieftains in the local government, including Col. Umar Tilde Rtd., Former Toro Local Government Chairman, Hon. Musa Abdullahi Pakuru, and Hon. Ya’u NaBaba Tulu, who doubles as Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to the Members, Youths, and other party leaders.

Responding, the beneficiaries thanked the Member for this gesture and promised to utilise the funds effectively to maximise profits to be self-sufficient.

The Member had also flagged off the distribution of food support programmes to 1,000 households in Toro Local Government. As of the time of writing this report, 447 women had benefited from this programme, while 553 will also enrol.





In his remarks, Hon. Dabo Isma’il promised to do more to mitigate the sufferings of the Constituents while assuring them of quality Representation.

He used the occasion to sympathise with the people over the recent Security challenges and assure them of his legislative commitment to bring this menace to an end.

He said that Efforts are being made to have a bill that will facilitate the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre Toro through the Federal Ministry of Health.

This is to enable the entire Local government to gain easy access to healthcare facilities, considering its size and population.

“Today, I spent this weekend interacting with my Constituents in Toro Federal Constituency. It started at Tilden Fulani with a condolence visit to the Families of late Sani Gongon and late Abukakar Kani Tilde,” he said.

Dabo Isma’il was also at Tilden Fulani, Zaranda, and Nabordo Communities for condolence visits and the wedding Fatihah of one of his Legislative assistants before finally hosting the 17 Ward Chairmen of the ruling All Progressive Congress at his Magama Residence.

