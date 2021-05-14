Armed herdsmen have, on Thursday, reportedly killed six persons and injured many in Utsua Daa and Baafada villages around Gazabu and Takalafia communities in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A relative to one of the persons killed in the deadly attack, Mr Tyokua Ayoo, told our correspondent on the phone that the armed herdsmen invaded the villages in the afternoon when many people were in the farm.

Ayoo said many people fled to Bali town without returning to their homes for fear of being killed.

“The attack on Utsua Daa village in Takalafia ward happened around 1 pm and two persons were killed, while that of Baafada in Gazabu on Mambilla road happened around 2 pm claiming the lives of four persons.

“One person is missing and several people were injured and houses set ablaze.

“Some of those injured are receiving treatment at Santa Maria Catholic hospital in Bali,” he said.

When contacted, Taraba State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP. David Misal said he was yet to receive a report about the attack.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Suspected armed herdsmen kill six in Taraba

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Suspected armed herdsmen kill six in Taraba