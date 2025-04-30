Surrender or face renewed firepower — Army warns internal, external aggressors

Aggressors against Nigeria, both internal and external, have been warned to either undergo a positive change of heart, lay down their arms and surrender, or face the renewed and reinvigorated firepower of the Nigerian Army.

The warning was issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, while addressing personnel of the Nigerian Army in Bauchi shortly after a firepower demonstration exercise at the Victor Kure Armour Range, marking the culmination of the 2025 Combat Arms Training Week (CAT).

The COAS declared, “All enemies of the country will soon feel the impact of the newly introduced techniques and procedures in the Nigerian Army.”

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Henry Wesley, Commander Ordnance Corps, Headquarters, Oluyede explained that the Federal Government had already procured significant equipment and weaponry to further tackle all forms of insurgency and terrorism.

He added that President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army were working vigorously to ensure that the changes promised to Nigerians were both visible and reflected in operations.

According to him, “This particular event is very important because we have discussed strategies, operations, and tactics, and in the end, all these will be implemented at the frontline.”

The COAS continued, “It was crucial for all participants to witness the capabilities we currently possess and are using to execute various operations.”

He emphasised, “We have reviewed strategies, reassessed plans and policies, and practised some of the newly introduced techniques and procedures in our doctrine alongside our soldiers and junior commanders.”

He further assured, “Very soon, you will observe a shift in operational activities based on our new modus operandi and how we conduct operations at all levels.”

“The enemies may not be here, but they will feel the impact in due course. As I speak, the government has already procured a vast array of equipment and weapons—some are already deployed in the field, while others are still arriving,” he stated.

The COAS explained that the firepower demonstration was highly significant, as it familiarised participants with the latest military capabilities being employed in operations.

Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, Commander of the Armoured Corps, stated that the week-long event served as a platform for discussing crucial issues related to combat arms operations and broader challenges within the Nigerian Army.

He commended all officers and personnel present, particularly the retired senior officers who took time out of their schedules to witness the firepower demonstration exercise.

Personnel from various corps of the Nigerian Army demonstrated their shooting accuracy, operational readiness, and weapon handling skills to maintain peak performance and preparedness for upcoming missions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE