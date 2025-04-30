Borno, Adamawa lawmakers to fast track law establishing social protection agencies

Members of the Borno and Adamawa State Houses of Assembly have pledged to expedite deliberations and pass a law to establish Social Protection Agencies, aimed at providing widespread welfare support to destitute and vulnerable individuals in their respective states.

The Speakers of the Borno and Adamawa State Assemblies, Rt. Hon. Abdulkareem Lawal and Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley, made the disclosure in separate interviews with Tribune Online in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, during their learning visit on the Social Protection Programme.

The Borno Speaker, represented by his deputy and member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan State Assembly Constituency, Hon. Kotoko Alhaji Ali, promised swift action to facilitate the establishment of a Social Protection Agency in the state.

According to him, “We are here in Jigawa State to study and learn how the Social Protection Programme is implemented and functioning. We are truly impressed and satisfied with the programme’s benefits to vulnerable and less privileged people, particularly people with disabilities (PWDs).”

Kotoko further stated, “It is a very commendable project that addresses poverty and supports the socio-economic lives of vulnerable individuals. For a state like Borno, which has suffered from insurgency resulting in numerous Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the programme would greatly improve the social lives of the destitute and vulnerable.”

Similarly, the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley, represented by his deputy, Honourable Muhammed Buba, and member representing Dambulu State Assembly Constituency, pledged full support for implementing the programme in Adamawa for the benefit of its people.

He said, “For the first time, I have seen the people who benefited from the project, and it has positively transformed their lives during a visit to Kiyawa here in Jigawa State. I witnessed it firsthand and was impressed with the excellent outcomes.”

“As a member representing my constituency and as a public servant, we will not hesitate to take steps to introduce the programme and establish the agency for effective implementation.”

Hon. Buba noted, “During this learning visit, we had the opportunity to visit the Jigawa State House of Assembly and interact with the Speaker and members of the House. We were fortunate to obtain a copy of the law establishing the Jigawa Social Protection Agencies. We will study the law and take the necessary steps.”

Tribune Online reports that 20 members from the Adamawa and Borno State Houses of Assembly participated in a two-day field learning visit to Jigawa State on the Social Protection Programme, supported by the Federal Ministry of Budget and the European Union.