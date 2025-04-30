NLS, NJI collaborate to advance legal profession in Nigeria

The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has hosted the President of the Nigerian Law Society (NLS), Chief Mela Audu Nunghe, SAN, along with an eight-member delegation, in a bid to advance the legal profession.

During the meeting, which took place recently at the NJI headquarters in Abuja, Chief Mela Nunghe articulated the NLS’s mission as a professional association committed to upholding the rule of law and contributing to the administration of justice.

He emphasised the NLS’s eagerness to explore potential partnerships, joint projects, and legal advocacy initiatives with the NJI, highlighting the mutual benefits such collaborations could yield in shaping the legal landscape.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of the NJI, Justice Salisu Abdullahi (Rtd), expressed his gratitude for the NLS leadership’s visit and reaffirmed the NJI’s willingness to work closely with the NLS.

Abdullahi emphasised the importance of training judicial officers and shaping the legal profession, noting that the NJI is well-positioned to collaborate with the NLS in achieving these objectives.

