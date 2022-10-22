Supreme Court judgement on Delta PDP, a call for unity, reconciliation — Elumelu

• Says it’s no victor, no vanquish

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Ndudi Elumelu

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday, urged all stakeholders in Delta State to see the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 2023 general elections in Delta State to set aside all personal and group interests, unite as a family and present a formidable front to guarantee the victory of the PDP in the elections.

 Hon Elumelu who gave the charge in a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents stressed the need for all PDP faithful to strengthen the PDP campaign at all levels for victory so that PDP can continue the legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate.

He observed that the “judgment which upheld Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the Delta State governorship candidate of our great Party, the PDP rather than Hon. David Edevbie, another committed son of Delta State, presents to the PDP a ‘No Victor, No Vanquish’ situation; a situation the Party can leverage on and rally all forces for a resounding victory at the election. 

 “Now that all litigations related to the PDP governorship ticket in Delta State are over, I call on Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Sheriff and Hon David Edevbie to come together and join forces to deliver a winning campaign.

“I also urge them to call their supporters together because we can only succeed if we go into the elections as a united front.

 “What is paramount at this moment is to work together to ensure the victory of the PDP in the interest of the people of Delta State. We must therefore positively utilize this opportunity and come together, reconcile all our difference, embrace one another, forge a stronger and more united PDP in Delta State in the interest of our people.

 “As a leader, I must remind all of us that we have an onerous task ahead of us and the stakes are very high. The people of Delta State have entrusted their mandate to our Party and we cannot afford to fail them.

 “In this regard, we must put all the matters behind us and collectively put our hands on the deck to strengthen the PDP campaign at all levels for victory, so that PDP can continue in its good works, as established by our Governor and now Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in delivering a stronger and prosperous Delta for the benefit of our people,” Hon Elumelu urged.

