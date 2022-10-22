Former Governor Dariye tasks security agencies to tackle insecurity in Bokkos

Worried by the recent attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, the former governor of the state, Senator Joshua Dariye, has enjoined security agencies to face the bandits and gunmen terrorising the area squarely to stem the tide of killings and destruction of farms.

The gunmen in large numbers last week invaded close to ten communities in the local government and killed community leaders and others, as well as setting several houses on fire.

Senator Dariye, who was on a sympathy visit to the affected communities and villages on Thursday, strongly condemned the attacks, adding that it was quite unfortunate that such a heinous crime against humanity could be perpetuated without anyone being apprehended.

The former Governor, while speaking with newsmen after the sympathy visits to Bokkos, was appalled by the level of destruction by the gunmen and implored the security agencies to draw a battle line against the undesirable elements to forestall future occurrences.

His words: “The situation needs urgent attention. It can only be addressed by security agencies in conjunction with the government. They should not allow the situation to degenerate to the level of self-help by the people.”

He further called on the traditional rulers and other stakeholders within the council area to be on the lookout for any suspicious movement and report it to the government and security agencies for prompt action, adding that it is wrong to wait until the criminals strike before contacting the security agencies.

According to him, a situation whereby the natives and Fulani herders are always at loggerheads over the destruction of farms as a result of cows’ encroachment into their farms and the natives taking the law into their own hands should not be tolerated under any guise.

“There is a need for all to embrace peace and avoid provocative acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order. “The community leaders as well as the traditional rulers have a great role to play in this regard,” he said.

He, therefore, cautioned against reprisal in any form and enjoined the people to put the past behind them and cooperate with the security agencies in bringing the perpetrators to book.

The former governor, who moved around some of the affected communities on motorcycles, held peace meetings with the people and also attended the stakeholder meeting held at the local government headquarters in Bokkos.

