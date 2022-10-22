Security concerns in Nigeria taking alarming dimensions — Bauchi Police Commissioner

It has been noted that the security concerns in Nigeria have assumed alarming dimensions ranging from gender-based violence, thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry, among others.

The assertion was made by the Bauchi state Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, while briefing Journalists at the Command headquarters in Bauchi on the activities of the Command.

The Police Commissioner said: “This necessitated a review of our modus operandi to contain the current security challenges bedevilling our dear state and the country in general. It, therefore, requires deploying all assets at our disposal in the quest to curtail criminal activities in the state.”

Umar Sanda added, “We remain resolute, relentless and undaunted in carrying out our constitutional mandate to ensure a safer Bauchi State.”

He further said, “Regarding our personnel’s misdemeanour while discharging their duties, the Command wishes to reiterate its position of zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline, corruption, unprofessional or unethical conduct and erring personnel will be held accountable and dealt with accordingly.”

According to him, “it is almost impossible to have a crime-free society, but I will tell you with great certainty that as part of our efforts to decimate all forms of criminal activities in the State for the period under review, we are able to achieve, but not limited to what we are parading today.

“Let me, first of all, express my sincere appreciation to my management team for being resolute, sincere and hardworking. Their unwavering commitment resulted in the milestones achieved so far,” he added.

The Police Commissioner stressed, “This equally goes to the officers and men of the Bauchi State Police Command for their efforts and excellent professionalism displayed in carrying out their duties.”

He further said “This is a long-awaited moment to brief members of the public on the successes recorded so far, especially as the milestones could not have been achieved without the enormous contributions from you, Ladies and gentlemen of the press.

“You would recall during my first press conference with you, I pledged to establish a robust and healthy relationship and partnership at all levels with members of the public and all relevant Sister Security Agencies and Stakeholders in the community,” he further said.

Umar Sanda concluded by saying, “I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba for Community-based and Intelligence-led policing which is yielding fruitful results in addressing contemporary security challenges in our country.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Security concerns in Nigeria taking alarming dimensions — Bauchi Police Commissioner