The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the Adamawa State Commandant, Muhammad Bello, to the Corps’ National Headquarters, Abuja.

Bello was summoned given the controversy surrounding the just concluded Adamawa State governorship rerun election where the Corps was alleged of complicity along with other security agencies.

Audi in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, directed the State Commandant to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate to allow him time to provide the management of the Corps with an explanation on the role he played in the exercise.

The statement signed by the Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu said Audi emphasised that NSCDC is a non-partisan, non-political organisation that will not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

“I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are renowned for our integrity, neutrality and non-partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame,” CG said.

Recall that the declaration of Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Commission (INEC), when the results from the remaining LGAs had not been announced sparked widespread anger which elicited the purported allegation against the Corps.

The CG assured that the situation would be accorded the much deserved action and anyone found to be involved in any form of compromise during governorship rerun election in the state will not be spared but would be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

