467 out of 40,247 underage UTME candidates show exceptional ability — JAMB

Out of over 40,000 underage candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), only 467 — representing just 1.16 per cent — scored high enough to be categorised as exceptionally gifted, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.

The figure emerged from a total of 1,955,069 results processed so far, the board stated in a post shared via its official X handle, @JAMBHQ, on Monday.

According to JAMB, while the underage candidates were given the opportunity to “showcase their academic prowess,” their full assessment remains incomplete.

“Their performance in the subsequent three stages is still pending,” the board noted, hinting at a continued evaluation process for the young candidates.

However, the board also raised red flags over issues that marred the conduct of this year’s examination, including misconduct, absenteeism, and technical challenges.

“A total of 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions,” JAMB said, adding that “2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.”

Absenteeism was another concern, with 71,701 candidates failing to appear for the exam. “71,701 candidates were absent,” the board confirmed, without offering further explanation for their absence.

On the technical front, JAMB acknowledged ongoing issues with biometric verification. “Candidates facing biometric challenges are under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres,” the statement read.

The board also explained that results for certain categories of candidates remain unavailable. “A few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG group, are still being processed,” it added.

To address all these issues and provide more clarity, JAMB said a press conference has been scheduled. During the briefing, further updates will be given, and individual result-checking portals will be activated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE