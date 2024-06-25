A wave of cholera cases has been sweeping through Lagos, leaving a trail of anxiety, illness, and death. The state Ministry of Health recently announced a total of 579 suspected cases and confirmed 29 deaths. While cholera outbreaks aren’t uncommon during the rainy season, the source of this particular outbreak was alleged to be an unexpected culprit: tiger nut drink, a popular local refreshment also known as chufa.

The Lagos State government initially reported that a survey of those infected revealed they had consumed an unregistered brand of tiger nut drink. This news sent shockwaves through the community. Tiger nut drink, enjoyed by many in Lagos, is praised for its health benefits. Though not technically a “nut,” tiger nut is rich in nutrients, aids digestion, and may protect against infections and health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. It is also known to act as a natural aphrodisiac.

However, confusion arose when the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, debunked the claim, stating that the source of the outbreak was yet to be identified and that investigations were continuing. This contradiction left Lagosians unsure about what to believe.

As the theory gained traction, the popular beverage came under scrutiny. In some circles, it was even shunned, and those who consumed it regularly boycotted it completely. Sales dwindled, and large stocks of the drink remained unsold, leaving producers counting their losses.

Despite heightened concerns about hygiene and contamination, some health watchers pointed out that cholera is primarily a waterborne disease, spread through contaminated water and poor sanitation. They noted that densely populated areas like Lagos Island, one of the worst-hit areas, have long struggled with inadequate water infrastructure.

At a press conference on Monday, Abayomi assured the public that the government is taking action to identify the source. Efforts to locate and test the suspected drink samples are underway. Additionally, the State government is focusing on improving waste management and ensuring access to clean drinking water throughout the city.

Residents are urged to be cautious. Frequent handwashing, safe food handling, and consuming only bottled or treated water are crucial steps to prevent the spread of cholera. Avoiding unregistered food and drinks is also advised.

The investigation to pinpoint the source of the outbreak continues. Whether the tiger nut drink is definitively linked to the cases remains to be seen. This incident underscores the importance of clear communication from health officials and the need for robust food safety regulations and responsible waste management practices.

Tiger nut or not, the battle against cholera in Lagos is long overdue. The recent outbreak should serve as a wake-up call for authorities and citizens alike to come together and tackle this preventable disease once and for all.

Read Also: NCDC activates emergency centre amid Cholera outbreak