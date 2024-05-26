The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, emphasized the importance of providing proper education for children, stating that leaving them to beg on the streets is not a sustainable solution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Zamfara State Almajiri Integrated Qur’anic Education Center in Gummi, the Sultan highlighted the significance of the program and its impact on the community.

“While Qur’anic schools serve as centres for religious education and values, the issue of begging among Almajiri students remains a concern,” he stated.

The Sultan, not aligning himself with any political affiliation, emphasized the necessity for governments to prioritize education.

He stressed that education is the key to progress and that all positive outcomes stem from knowledge, while ignorance leads to negative consequences.

In his remarks, Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara said the government would safeguard the future of younger ones by creating an enabling environment for a brighter future.

“The centre we are inaugurating is a World Bank intervention project through the State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, and two more of it would be constructed in Gusau and Kaura Namoda, he said.

He added that in addition to six classrooms of 45 students capacity and 130 double bed space, 12 toilet facilities and a kitchen, a vocational centre to train children on woodwork, sowing, and Messing work among others were established.

He assured the people of the government’s commitment to providing adequate feeding and other well-being of the students.

The governor named the centre after Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar the 3rd.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE