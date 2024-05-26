Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the former Emir of Gaya, has expressed acceptance of his removal, viewing it as an act of God.

His removal comes as part of a broader repeal of the law that had restructured the Kano Emirate and elevated several emirs.

The law in question, enacted during the tenure of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had led to the appointment of new emirs in 2019 and the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano in 2020.

However, following the signing of a new law on Thursday by Governor Abba Bichi Yusuf, all emirs appointed by Ganduje were dismissed.

They were given 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over responsibilities to the Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs.

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir is one of the five first-class kings affected by this repeal and subsequent reorganisation of the Kano Emirate.

Reacting to the action of the governor in an interview with BBC Hausa, the dethroned monarch said he bore no grudge against anybody.

He added that he had no plan to challenge the action in court and was read to serve in another capacity if given the opportunity.

