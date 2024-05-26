Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that normal train services between Kaduna and Rigasa and Idu Abuja continues despite the derailment of some coach Jeremy this morning.

According to a statement by Yakub Mahmood, all the passengers on board the derailed train arrived their destination safely.

ALSO READ: Lagos-Calabar coastal highway will revolutionise transportation, boost tourism — Tinubu

The statement read; “The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) hereby informs the general public especially our valued passengers that normal passenger train services between Kaduna-Rigasa, Idu Abuja continues despite minor derailment of our coach at Jeremy station this morning.

“All the passengers on board the Kaduna-Rigasa to Idu Abuja arrived their respective destinations safely.

Meanwhile, team of Nrc Engineers are already at the site to restore the affected locations.

“Nigerian Railway Corporation Management regrets any inconveniences to our affected valued passengers.

NRC wishes to assure our valued passengers of our efforts towards ensuring their safety and comfort always,” the statement noted.