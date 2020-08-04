Sultan, CAN president call for effective security of citizens 

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto; President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the government to provide security for the Nigerian citizens.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua said the interfaith group has always condemned the terrorists’ attacks on innocent citizens in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria and the various criminal activities in the various parts of the country.

The statement said “NIREC is worried that the threats and killings keep spreading. We condemn the carnage on human life especially the recent killings of 76 people in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State; ZagonKataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan Kogi State and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at Baga. We condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence.”

Furthermore, NIREC said during his traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai ElKanemi cried out: “My people in Borno are no longer safe.”

“Consequently, Maiduguri, in particular, should not be allowed to be run over by the insurgents who have been throwing mortals there, killing people. These show how serious the state of insecurity is in the nation. These situations and the likes are of grave concern to NIREC. The unabated carnages leave the citizens in a state of complete despair as economic activities are almost paralyzed”, the statement noted.

“NIREC is therefore constrained once again to call on the Government at all levels to take security as a top priority for every Nigerian. The Government at all levels must double up their efforts of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

“The security Agents must fish out the criminals to face justice. The security Agents must mop up the arms and ammunition in the hands of criminals. The government must ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy life and property”, the statement added.