Suiting up

Suits have the ability to make you stand out of the crowd. The polished and refined look they add to your style makes it a must for every man to have a suit in his wardrobe.

Although suits made their way into the world of fashion during the industrial revolution (eighteenth century) they have, however, evolved to the top of the fashion social ladder as the default formal clothing.

Do’s and Don’ts of rocking a suit:

Always keep the last button of your jacket open.

If you’re wearing a vest, keep its bottom button open as well.

Unfasten all buttons when you sit down.

Keep the top button of your shirt fastened.

Never pair an athletic watch with a suit.

Keep accessories to a minimum; allow your suit be the star attraction of your outfit.

Make sure your shoes complement your suit colour.

Make sure your socks fully cover your ankles and avoid white socks with dress shoes.

Make sure the tip of your tie hits just at or above your belt buckle.

Wear a tie that contrasts with the colour of your suit.

