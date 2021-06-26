MATCHA GREEN TEA

Xquisite food
By Favour Boluwade
TEA

By  Emmanuel Olajide

 

Matcha is a kind of green tea grown in the Asian area but has found its way into other countries including Nigeria. Matcha green tea has attributes of  coffee and is also used in preparation of herbs and beverages.

It is definitely useful as the weather gets colder.

  1. Matcha reduce acne. Some skincare products have green tea as ingredients because of anti-inflammatory properties.

If you need fresh skin use a cup of green tea daily.

 

  1. It has enough amino acids

It helps  to  calm and relax body system unlike coffee which  keeps the body system on awake and active.

  1. It gives caffeine which the body systems need to maintain the calmness with exert energy that you are looking for in coffee.

 

Preparation:

Mix 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon Matcha powder with hot water

Mix it gently. Then add 2 more ounce of hot water  and whisk vigorously in a zig-zag motion until smooth.

Serve in a mug.

