The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), SouthWest Zone, will picket the headquarters office of Multi-Choice Nigeria in Lagos on Monday to protest what they called incessant increment in its DSTV/GoTV subscription charges.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its National Vice President (External Relations), Akinteye Babatunde; National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa and the Southwest Coordinator, Adejuwon Olatunji, said Nigerians, particularly the students and low-income families cannot continue to watch Multi-Choice Nigeria arbitrarily jerking up its subscription charges on various bundles.

They said it is not only that the majority of Nigerians are poor. The poor power supply in the country is seriously limiting the hours subscribers can watch TV and enjoy their hard-earned incomes.

They said it is not that MultiChoice does not aware of this challenge but just wants to exploit poor Nigerians.

They said they had earlier given the digital TV platform a seven-day ultimatum over this matter to review subscription charges on all its bundles and make them Pay-As-You-View rather than a compulsory monthly basis.

According to them, the seven-day ultimatum has since elapsed without the company yielding to their demand.

“We have also sent a letter officially to that effect to the company head office in Lagos and yet, a reminder few days ago.

“But up till today, Sunday, May 14, the situation remains the same.

“It is like the company is not taken our demand seriously, and now we will take our demand in peaceful protest to its head office in Lagos.

The group, therefore, called on all its members in the Southwest Zone to come out en masse for the peaceful protest tomorrow (today).