Amidst the confusion trailing the All Progressives Congress ratification of zoning of offices for presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, a socio-political group, Movement For Good Governance in Nigeria (MFGGN), has appealed to President-elect Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow the discontentment in the party to linger for long.

The spokesperson of the group, Chief Emmanuel Asuquo, gave the admonition at the weekend in a statement.

While appealing to Tinubu to be wary of people trying to latch on to the crisis to instigate disaffection, the MFGGN urged the President-elect and the APC National Working Committee to consider a review of the zoning formular for the Senate and look in the direction of the southeast.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the zoning formular sealed by the APC National Caucus and ratified by the National Working Committee gave the position of Deputy Speaker House of Representatives to the Southeast.

Asuquo tasked the APC stakeholders to consider the Senator-elect for Imo West, Osita Izunaso, for the exalted seat of Senate President.

He said:” We have very great respect for the president-elect, Senator Bola Aled Tinubu. We are not talking about party affiliations here. We are concerned about how to have a new Nigeria where the Senate and National Assembly leadership that will assist the incoming president to give optimum performance to the nation.”

“To be very honest with you, our position is not based on partisanship; we cut across all the political parties that fielded people for the Senate. We just want to express our respect for the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His success as president is of utmost importance to us.

“We know his antecedents in Lagos; he has not interfered with governance since he left as governor. He needs the goodwill of the ordinary masses that elected him into office; he should bring new people on board.

“Izunaso is not the only one good for this job; we have senators-elect from all parts of the country and all political parties; but if we are talking about moving Nigeria forward at this time, he is the best we thought of. We should try to depart from the part of recycling people for positions.

“Even the president-elect himself, who has been on the stage since pre-1999 and fought the military, did not fight for any position after he served as Lagos State governor. That gives Nigerians the hope that he is coming to use his reservoir to serve us.

“This man, Izunaso, has been everywhere around the executive and the National Assembly, both chambers for that matter. He hasn’t haggled for any position for the sake of it. He is brilliant, capable, experienced, level-headed, intelligent, and a person that understands our socio-religious intricacies. He has no baggage of controversy and he is not a person that will be at loggerheads with those in power in other arms. We have to be well guided this time around,” Chief Asuquo said.