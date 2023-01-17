Stopping arm proliferation

THERE have been several complaints of incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by gunmen and some of these gunmen have succeeded in killing Nigerians because they have access to guns. The question to be asked is this: how did they get guns to kill Nigerians? I can say confidently that something is totally wrong with Nigeria’s borders considering how smugglers bring in firearms into the country and same will be sold to to kill innocent People. The 2023 general election is around the corner and it is the duty of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful by using his good office to safeguard lives.

The Federal Government should not take this piece lightly. We need peace during the general election. One of the problems facing this country is how to tighten the security around the nation’s borders. The presidency is expected to set up a powerful committee that will look into how guns are being smuggled into Nigeria. Some are making money with the illegal importation of guns into the country.

Once again, the customs officers at the borders should be replaced with new ones and there should be secret monitoring teams that will be saddled with the responsibility of going round to checkmate customs officers who may want to sell their conscience to allow contraband goods into our nation. Nigeria is our country and we must not keep silent by allowing the enemies of this nation to put us in serious problem.

Jimoh  Mumin, Ibadan.

 

