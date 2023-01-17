Lagos Mainland PDP Reps candidate receives support from constituents

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency for this year’s general elections, Segun Gbayi, has received massive support from the people of the constituency.

Gbayi, is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Academy of Learning, Toronto, Canada.
Speaking on behalf of members of a non-political group, Lagos Mainland Solidarity Forum, Mr Semiu Balogun, noted that members of the group is very much ready to mobilise support for Gbayi, a former Judo champion and board member of the Nigeria Judo Federation, because of the numerous support he has been rendering to constituents over the years.
Balogun, further stated that it will amount to being ungrateful if the majority of the constituents fail to give their support to Gbayi, a former Chairman of the Ogun State Judo Association. He said:”Despite the fact that he is yet to hold any political office, Gbayi, has been giving scholarship to indigent students in tertiary institutions, he has contructed no fewer than seven motorised boreholes in Lagos Mainland federal constituency.
“Aside the aforementioned, he has organised series of medical support for senior citizens in the constituency, regular clearing of blocked drainages, assisting the less privileged in the constituency by paying up their house rents, medical bills to mention a few.
“For us a people, we strongly believe that somebody who has done so much for the constituency should be given maximum support to actualise his aspiration of representing the constituency at the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja by voting massively for him during the election slated for next month.”
