Stop insulting Makinde, Ibadan indigenes, PDP chieftain warns Fayose

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State and leader of Authentic Mogajis in Ibadanland, Chief Wale Oladoja, has warned a former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Peter Fayose to stop insulting indigenes of Ibadan, especially the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

Fayose had in a video which went viral on social media claimed he was instrumental to the victory of governor Makinde in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, adding that the governor betrayed him.

The former Ekiti governor further said he was born and raised in Ibadan, hence Ibadan as the capital of the Yoruba nation belongs to everybody and not limited to indigenes of the land.

According to Fayose, some serving members of the cabinet of Governor Makinde had made the governor forget all the people who assisted him to become governor, saying he remains the leader of the governor in South-West.

But Chief Wale Oladoja said Fayose displayed ignorance with his claim that Ibadan belongs to nobody, adding that it is an insult to the indigenes of the ancient city.

Oladoja who stated this in an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Sunday said Fayose remains alien in Ibadanland.

He noted that: “If you have a house in Ibadan, you must have bought the land because you cannot have a family land in Ibadan. I think you should face how to solve PDP challenges in Ekiti, rather than attacking Makinde.”

He further stated that: “Oyo State is bigger than Fayose and even if he contests a Local Government chairmanship election in Oyo State, he cannot win.

“You need to respect Makinde as our governor. You are fighting over leadership of the party in the south-west when you also did the same thing with Chief Bode George while in office. PDP platform helped you and you should appreciate the party for that.

“You said Makinde should not insult elders, and you insulted Baba Obasanjo and Buhari even when you know they are elders. Have you seen Seyi Makinde say anything,? He won’t because he is busy working for the progress of his state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | Stop insulting Makinde | Stop insulting Makinde | Stop insulting Makinde |