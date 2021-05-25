Stop blame game over crisis with labour, Wabba tells El-Rufai

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to stop the blame game over his failure of managing the industrial crisis in the state.

Tribune Online reports that NLC in the state embarked on a strike and protest that was greeted by attacks in the state.

According to a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday, NLC expressed disappointment in El-Rufai’s thinking that Nigerian workers would need financial leverage from a state governor or any other person in order to carry out its campaigns or activities.

Wabba said this in reaction to a viral video where Governor El-Rufai alleged that the recent protest by the NLC in Kaduna was sponsored by the Kano State government.

Wabba said since El-Rufai sacked thousands of Kaduna State workers, he has blamed virtually everyone for his industrial malfeasances.

The statement reads in part: “First, while denying that he sacked any worker, the governor accused and blamed the Nigeria Labour Congress for making its case based on a false document.

“Governor El-Rufai affirmed that he is on a mission of right-sizing and downsizing the Kaduna State Public Service. In recent videos, Mr E-Rufai has blamed the Federal Government for not rallying to support him during the protest by workers.

“When that failed to gain traction, El-Rufai blamed his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum.

“Now, he has narrowed his blame arrow on the Kano State Governor, alleging that it was Dr Umar Ganduje who provided NLC with the funds to prosecute our last peaceful protest in Kaduna State. This is not unexpected of someone in perpetual hallucination.

“We wish to posit that the day any harm is done to any leader of the NLC or any worker or to any union property in Kaduna State, Nigerian workers will withdraw their services without any further notice.

“We also wish to urge the Nigeria Police Force and other security agents to take note of the fresh threats by Mr. Nasir El-Rufai against Nigerian workers. We call on the security agents to discharge their duties and interrogate the Kaduna State Governor over his recent criminal actions.

“His immunity only protects him from criminal prosecution while in office and not against criminal investigation and interrogation. The focus of the Nigeria Labour Congress remains the pursuit of justice and dignity for Nigerian workers, the poor and the downtrodden.”

