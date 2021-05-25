Oyo moves to end reliance on power from national grid

Desirous of ending the state’s sole reliance on power supply from the national grid, the Oyo state government has begun the training of over 200 persons on the generation of renewable energy.

At the official flag-off of the training program in Iseyin, Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Energy and Natural Resources, Mr Saka Olawale, held that the state could no longer depend solely on what he described as the ‘inadequate power supplies’ from the national grid.

To this end, Saka explained that the training was especially to put an end to the inadequate power supply that threatens the survival of businesses, residential power consumption, and other corporate establishments’ power usage in the state.

He explained that the focus on renewable energy was in recognition of the increasing population and power consumption demands in the state.

Saka asserted the Makinde’s administration’s resolve to fully explore off national grid power generation and supply in order to improve on the generation of renewable energy and supply off the national grid in the state.

Speaking further, Saka decried that power generation for industrial and economic growth in Oyo remained an obstacle against technical breakthrough in Nigeria.

Saka said, “During this practical based training program, our core mandate is to adequately equip participants which were selected on the basis of three persons per Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) with all requisite skills and knowledge on the exploration of renewable power generation via solar energy and conversion of waste to energy.

“At the end of this training program, we expect that a network of entrepreneurs who will be able to distribute energy products for households and various communities on the usage of these energy products.

“I want to reiterate that the training and human capacity building initiative on renewable energy sources is critical to the adoption of large-scale technologies in Oyo state which will properly position our unemployed youths to key into the emerging global markets in power generation and supply.

“This initiative, we believe will bridge the gap between technology and the end-users. It will also provide training programs for entrepreneurs which is above other things targeted at self-development and Self Help Groups (SHGs), while working closely with other critical stakeholders in the industry to ensure participants have easy access to soft loans while others get immediate employments via our training consultants.”

The training program consultant, Mr Alabi Newton, in his remarks, held that at the end of the training program, participants will be adequately trained and equipped to the level of creating solar power sources for domestic consumption across the state.

The over 200 participants on the training program were drawn from all the 68 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

