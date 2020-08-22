Stephanie Busari makes Yale’s University’s World Fellows 2020 list

NIGERIAN journalist Stephanie Busari is the only Nigerian in the 13 men and women selected for the Class of 2020 World Fellows of the Yale University, United Kingdom.

Others include a Mexican biotech entrepreneur and an Afghan human rights lawyer.

This 2020 cohort brings the total number of World Fellows since the programme started in 2002 to 359 Fellows, representing 91 countries. This year marks the 19th cohort of the World Fellows.

The World Fellows programme is Yale University’s signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale’s ongoing commitment to internationalization.

“Each year, the university invites a group of exemplary practitioners from a wide range of fields and countries for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training.

“I am delighted to welcome the new cohort of World Fellows. They are exceptional leaders from across the globe, with extraordinary skills and experiences, who are dedicated to improving their societies,” said Emma Sky, director of the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Programme.

“It’s a mark of their characters that despite these challenging circumstances they remain committed to sharing their expertise, mentoring students, and contributing to Yale and New Haven.”

The mission of World Fellows is to cultivate and empower a network of globally engaged leaders committed to making the world a better place. The programme is part of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, which prepares Yale students for global leadership and service through its master’s programme in global affairs, master of advanced study in global affairs and undergraduate major in global affairs.

Stephanie, a journalist and editor with the Cable News Network, is notable for exclusively obtaining the ‘proof of life’ video for the missing Chibok schoolgirls in the wake of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy which led to negotiations with Boko Haram that resulted in the release of over 100 of the kidnapped schoolgirls.

Born in Lagos on August 12, 1977, she studied French and Public Media at the Trinity and All Saints College in Leeds, and later attended the University of Rennes for an Advanced Diploma Programme.

Ms Busari started her career at the now defunct London-based newspaper, New Nation, and then moved to the Daily Mirror. She worked briefly as a freelance journalist at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC News) before moving to CNN in 2008.

She relocated to Lagos in 2016 to lead CNN’s first digital and multi-platform bureau. In 2015, Stephanie was part of the team that won a Peabody Award for the CNN’s coverage of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls and in 2017, she won a Hollywood Gracie Award and the Outstanding Woman in the Media Awards for her deep coverage of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls.

She is a a 2016 recipient of the Divas of Colour International Women’s Awards for Global Leadership.

Busari is a passionate community activist who curated TEDxBrixton for three years before she left London. She founded TEDxBrixton in 2013 driven by a desire to bring disparate elements of her community together and to create a platform for those who wouldn’t normally have one to share their ideas worth spreading.

A passionate and adept public speaker, Busari is regularly invited to share her insights and host panels. She has spoken at UN Women, Said Business School, Oxford, Africa Gathering, among others.

The chairman and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Ms Busari for the feat.

In a congratulatory message on NIDCOM’s website, signed by the Head of Media, PR and Protocol Unit, Dabiri-Erewa she Stephanie Busari had paid her dues in the international broadcast industry and was not surprised about her selection as the only Nigerian among other global fellows.

She prayed for her success in all her future endeavours and implored her to redouble her efforts.

