Statement on Kwankwaso joining APC fake, says NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has refuted a press statement making the rounds regarding the political realignment of its former presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2027.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Ladipo Johnson, in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Abuja clarified that the purported press statement never emanated from the NNPP national leader, Senator Musa Kwankwaso and urged the general public to disregard it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The statement according to Johnson, stated that the former Kano State governor declined entreaties by President Bola Tinubu on Kwankwaso joining APC based on his convictions and political preferences even with the denouncement of the Federal Government’s policy positions and effect on the people.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement purportedly credited to the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, making spurious claims and positions on his imagined political realignments particularly with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The lengthy statement is obviously a hatchet narrative with negative political objectives but it has failed woefully to achieve its intended end.

“We wish to categorically state that the statement under reference is false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief.

“The statement never emanated from our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and should be disregarded in its entirety,” the statement read.

Johnson further stated that Kwankwaso has deliberately refrained from commenting on contemporary political events and he will continue to do so for the time being.

The party urged the public to only engage statements that come from Kwankwaso’s public handles and other official sources of the party, rather than such fake posts on media platforms meant to misinform and mislead the public.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE