Latest News

I’ve chosen silence on Nigeria’s political realignment for now — Kwankwaso

Abisola Adigun
Defecting after winning Kwankwaso, Kwankwanso the real betrayer, Kwankwanso on political realignment

…says political comments attributed to him are fake

Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that he has chosen to remain silent on Nigeria’s ongoing political realignments — at least for now.

He also disassociated himself from a viral statement falsely attributed to him, which claimed to reflect his stance on the current political realignment and developments.

This is in reaction to a viral statement allegedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, which claimed that Kwankwaso had held multiple meetings with President Bola Tinubu and was being lobbied to rejoin the APC.

In a statement posted on his verified X page, Kwankwaso described the circulating remarks as fake, unfounded, and a product of political mischief.

ALSO READ: Kwankwanso is the real betrayer —NNPP Chieftain

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” he said.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” he added.

Kwankwaso emphasised that he has deliberately refrained from commenting on current political realignment and developments and intends to maintain that position — at least for now.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events and I will continue to do so for the time being,” he stated.

He urged the public and the media to verify information and only rely on his official public handles or authorized sources for accurate updates.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he concluded.

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article healthcare financing in commonwealth Nigeria champions sustainable healthcare financing at commonwealth meeting
Next Article Lagos hospital on electricity, Mistakes that increase your electricity bills, Nigeria’s electricity tariff bands, TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti — BEDC We pay N20m monthly bill for three hours daily electricity — Lagos hospital 

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×