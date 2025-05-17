I’ve chosen silence on Nigeria’s political realignment for now — Kwankwaso

…says political comments attributed to him are fake

Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that he has chosen to remain silent on Nigeria’s ongoing political realignments — at least for now.

He also disassociated himself from a viral statement falsely attributed to him, which claimed to reflect his stance on the current political realignment and developments.

This is in reaction to a viral statement allegedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, which claimed that Kwankwaso had held multiple meetings with President Bola Tinubu and was being lobbied to rejoin the APC.

In a statement posted on his verified X page, Kwankwaso described the circulating remarks as fake, unfounded, and a product of political mischief.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” he said.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” he added.

Kwankwaso emphasised that he has deliberately refrained from commenting on current political realignment and developments and intends to maintain that position — at least for now.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events and I will continue to do so for the time being,” he stated.

He urged the public and the media to verify information and only rely on his official public handles or authorized sources for accurate updates.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE