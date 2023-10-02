The chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Zamfara State Council, Comrade Sani Haliru has said State workers receive stipends as remuneration and not wages going by the dictate of the prevailing economic circumstances.

Comrade Sani Haliru disclosed this on Monday in Gusau, while revealing Zamfara NLC’s position on the said negotiation between Federal Government and organised labour.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress Zamfara State council noted with passion the effort made by our National leadership and greeted the concerted effort made by their steadfast, however, it should be noted that States were not carried along, how does this negotiation help state workers?”

According to him, “There was need to note in a strong term that states are the organs which support and as well are pillars which hold the center.

“We in States are at the mercy of state Governors who hold power with impunity and disregard constitutional provisions.

“Workers in States are affected beyond words as remuneration \wages are stipend not wages going by the dictate of the prevailing economic circumstances”.

“While reading the mood of the current situation, strike is not the best option, it should be noted is the only weapon to save the workers and the nation.

“We must understand the best time to act is now when all Nigerians are on the side of labour which is the only “lone voice left to uproot all evils and change the existing injustices of the nation.

“The states should be the central figures which they should concentrate on, not hammering on the centre. Time to do the needful is right now,” he stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE