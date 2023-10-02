Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of National Coalition of APC Stakeholders have described as cheap blackmail against the judiciary, weekend protest by certain members of the New Nigerian People’s Party, ( NNPP) against the judgment of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

A three-man justice led by Justice Oluyemi Asadebay had last month sacked Governor Abba Yusuf and pronounced Dr Nasir Gawuna, the candidate of the APC as the winner of last February governorship election in Kano.

The NNPP has since appealed the judgment.

Leader of the protesters in London, Dr Aminu Bello, who stormed the Nigeria Embassy in the United Kingdom accused the Justices of bias.

He claimed that the judgment handed down by the Kano governorship Election Petition Tribunal has left many Nigerians disheartened and concerned about the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Responding at a news conference on Monday, National Secretary of the National Coalition of APC Stakeholders

Barrister Isabella Odunayo who called for caution accused the NNPP of desperation.

While he alleged that the Kano State Governor instigated the protest, Odunayo described it”as barbaric and indeed archaic for the NNPP to toe the path of blackmail calling for justice in faraway London when justice has already been served with the judgment of the tribunal.”

His statement read to journalists reads in part:” After failed attempts to discredit the tribunal ruling, the NNPP desperation took them to London where it sponsored a protest to blackmail the Federal Government and discredit the tribunal judgement, unknowingly to the organizers, Nigerians in diaspora had watch clips of the jubilation that trailed the APC victory at the tribunal thereby Nigerians in London ignored the sponsored protest.

“It is shameful that Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Kwankwasiyya Movement only got eight (8)persons for a protest which targeted about one thousand (1000) people, a sign that Nigerians both home and in diaspora accepted the judgement in good faith.

“The NNPP should be aware that, the judiciary can not be intimidated by its threat as security agencies in Nigeria are fully prepared to secure the Country. The eight people led by Dr Aminu Bello who embarrassed themselves yesterday in London does not represent the interest of Nigerians.

“It is barbaric and indeed archaic for the NNPP to toe the path of blackmail calling for justice in far away London when justice has already been served with the judgment of the tribunal.

“We are optimistic that the Appeal Court judges shall also deliver judgement on it merit.”

