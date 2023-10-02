The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Delivering the over 4-hour judgement virtually, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected Governor of the State.

The tribunal chairman maintained that the evidence presented by the petitioner indicated that Emmanuel Ombugadu scored the majority of the lawful votes cast during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Emmanuel Ombugadu.

Justice Chiemelie Onaga, on her part, aligned with the verdict of the chairman of the tribunal, adding that the petitioner scored the majority of the lawful votes.

In a dissenting judgement, Justice Ibrahim Mashi dismissed the petition for the petitioner’s inability to demonstrate how he scored the majority of the votes.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Johnson Usman, said the majority judgement has affirmed David Emmanuel Ombugadu as the lawfully elected governor of Nasarawa State.

Also speaking, the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu, described the judgement as a victory for democracy and the people of the state.

Reacting, counsel to Gov. Sule, Mubarak Adekuleku, said they would follow the dissenting judgement of Ibrahim Mashi and appeal the verdict of the other two justices.

He further stated that the dissenting judgement was more detailed and in line with the provisions of the law than the majority judgement.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy security presence following Monday’s tribunal sitting.

Armed security personnel blocked the popular Shandam road, making it impossible for vehicles to move from the government house to the former headquarters of Nasarawa State High Court, the venue of the tribunal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…