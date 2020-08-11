State of emergency in environment: ‘Mauritius has done what Nigeria should have done 60 years ago’

Following the oil spill in Mauritius and the declaration of a state of emergency in the environment by its prime minister, an environmentalist, Nnimmo Bassey says Mauritius has done what Nigeria should have done 60 years ago when oil pollution began to take root in the Niger Delta.

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth last Friday declared a state of environmental emergency as the Indian ocean island battles to contain an oil spill.

Bassey, the Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) said, “The spread of the oil spill in Mauritius is rightly seen as a threat to their aquatic ecosystems and related human well-being. Declaring a state of environmental emergency is the right thing to do to ensure that adequate resources are deployed to tackle the spread, clean the mess and restore the environment

“There should be more of such emergencies across the continent — starting from the Niger Delta, the most polluted place in Africa and one of the 10 most polluted places on earth.

“Emergencies should be declared in all oil producing countries in Africa. We simply have to reject remaining as sacrifice zones for profiteers and ecological destroyers

“Specifically, beyond declaring environmental emergency in the Niger Delta, an ecological audit, you may even call it forensic audit, is urgently needed to have a sense of the enormity of the disaster we have been living with. The audit would lead to a blueprint for the detoxification of the region as well as other hydrocarbon pollution hotspots in Nigeria, including Lagos.”

Mauritius’ oil spill is due to oil that seeped from a Japanese ship that ran aground last month off the coast of the popular tourist island.

Aerial photos showed the oil slick spreading through the turquoise waters surrounding the island.

“Our country does not have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I asked for help from France,” Jugnauth said in a tweet.

Deborah de Chazal, Executive Director of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, which is working with the government to address the disaster, said that the ship was carrying 4,000 tonnes of oil.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…