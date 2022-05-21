Tambuwal decries FG’s marginalisation of South-East, promises to run all-inclusive governance

Sokoto State Governor and frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that the marginalisation of the South-East geopolitical zone by the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is crazy and unprecedented.

He assured to correct the anomalies by running all-inclusive governance if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tambuwal said this on Friday at the PDP Secretariat along Okigwe Road, Owerri while appealing to the Imo State party’s delegates for their votes as the party has scheduled the 28th and 29th of May, 2022 for their presidential primaries.

He said: “I feel sad and disturbed each time I see the Ibos crying for marginalization. The Federal Government of Nigeria has been unfair to the Igbos. In all socio-economic activities is like the Igbos are not part of the nation”.

He described APC led Federal Government in the country as the worst look of the security sector, Federal Executive Council and political appointments adding that it’s as if the Igbos are not part of the nation

He said: “This is why in 2015 despite all odds I insisted that an Igbo man must be the Deputy Senate President, I fought doggedly to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu became the Deputy Senate President. Right from the ages, past Igboland has been my second home and for years I have been spending Christmas with my Igbo friends including Chief Emeka Ihedioha in their ancestry homes”.





The Governor assured that under his leadership, every geopolitical zone will have an equal opportunity adding that he will give Ndigbo special attention, especially Imo State.

The presidential aspirant attributed the level of insecurities in the South East to marginalization and unpatriotic leadership which he also observed to have aggressively culminated into sitting at home every Monday, which he vowed to address if given the presidential mandate.

He commended members of Imo PDP for their steadfastness and patriotism despite the challenges they have faced since 2011 and the worst being the high profiled conspiracy hatched through the Supreme Court that removed His Excellency, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of PDP as the duly elected Governor of the Eastern Heartland State on January 14th 2020 and reinstated that PDP will take over Imo State again.

Tambuwal promised to unleash developmental and transformational programmes in the South-East and regretted the recent religious mayhem in his state instigated by the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Deborah Emmanuel, a Christian faithful whom some Islamic bigotry accused of blaspheming Prophet Mohammed and noted the efforts he made to install normalcy.

Earlier in his speech, Chief Charles Ugwu, the state chairman of the party described the aspirant’s visit as homecoming and assured him of Imo delegates’ commitment to reciprocating mutual friendship across the Niger.

On his part, former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha described Tambuwal as a man with whom he is well pleased while regretting not being present during the visit of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a result of official commitments and described him as his boss who aided him so much in his political life.

Ihedioha observed that Imo State is passing through a series of difficulties but the political party in the state has remained firm, focused and resolute with over 4,000 chapters in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

He expressed disappointment that the party in the state is in moody condition following anxiety, uncertainty and suspense surrendering the outcome of the state mandatory 3 men Adhoc and one man national delegates barely 48 hours to the primaries.

Ihedioha further described Tambuwal as a man whose word is his bond, a man that understands the diversity of the nation, a bridge-builder and a detribalised Nigerian that’s a key player in understanding and implementing the dynamics of good and purposeful governance.

He reiterated his commitment to readdressing the suspense and uncertainty that have beclouded the state’s chances in conducting the forthcoming primaries.

