Stage set for change of leadership baton at NIMASA

Baring any hitch or change in venue, all seems set for the handing over ceremony at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) between the outgoing Director General of the agency, Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside and the incoming Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

When Tribune Online got to the NIMASA Board Room on Tuesday in Lagos, workers of the agency were seen preparing the Boardroom table and chairs in preparation for the handing over ceremony.

At the ground floor, one of the elevators was left open on standby for the incoming Board of NIMASA while staff and visitors were urged to make use of the other three elevators.

It will be recalled that President Mohammed Buhari recently appointed the agency’s former Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Dr Bashir Jamoh as the new DG of NIMASA, putting an end to the second term hopes of the outgoing DG, Dakuku Peterside.

Following the news of the appointment of Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, while on a live TV programme, had argued that if there is going to be a change of leadership at NIMASA, he ought to be in the know as Minister of Transportation.