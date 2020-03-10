International Women’s Day: OXFAM Nigeria distributes hygiene kits to female students

As a way of marking the 2020 International Women’s Day, OXFAM Nigeria distributed dozens of female hygiene kits to girl students of selected schools in Bauchi State.

While speaking at the occasion held at the Government Junior Secondary School, Udubo, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the Gender and Nutrition Focal Person, OXFAM Bauchi State office, Mrs Zulai Abdulmalik said that the distribution of the kits was to encourage the female students to be going to school even during their monthly period.

Zulai Abdulmalik further said that currently, Oxfam is focusing on girl child education by investing in their education as an investment for the future saying that to achieve this, the organisation is working in synergy with the Bauchi State Ministry of Education and that of Women Affairs with a view to ensuring the protection of girls in schools.

ALSO READ: Stage set for change of leadership baton at NIMASA

The Gender and Nutrition Focal Person also explained that the theme for this Year’s celebration ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’ was meant to reinforce the messaging around challenging gender stereotypes, fighting biases, broadening perceptions, and improving women’s participation at all levels of the economy.

Zulai Abdulmalik added that in line with the commemoration of this year’s celebration, the Oxfam LINE project had targeted teenage girls in a representative school to mark this year’s event in order to sensitise them on Menstrual Hygiene Management and their rights as students.

She noted that OXFAM Nigeria is currently implementing the Livelihoods and Nutritional Empowerment (LINE) project in Bauchi State, funded by Global Affairs, Canada with the aim of promoting agriculture-driven economic growth and improve living conditions of women.

She disclosed that for now 10,000 rural farmer households (60% women) with a specific focus on women and youth have been reached as is being implemented in six Local Government Areas of Gamawa, Shira, Darazo, Ningi, Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa.

She explained further that as a market-based agricultural initiative, the project is focusing on maize, sorghum and livestock in addition to enhancing access to markets through collaboration with relevant stakeholders and key private sector actors.

In her keynote address, the State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Hajara Jibrin Gidado, represented by Mrs Esther Patrick, while applauding Oxfarm for the initiative, said if educated and empowered, women would contribute positively to societal development.