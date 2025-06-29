FG assures of steady power supply to military bases

As part of a move aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has pledged to prioritise stable electricity for military bases across the country.

Adelabu made the commitment while receiving the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, and his delegation during a courtesy visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, the visit was part of broader efforts by the Nigerian Air Force to foster deeper collaboration with the Ministry on power supply reliability for Air Force bases nationwide.

The Minister, while describing reliable electricity as essential for securing military facilities and safeguarding national assets, highlighted inherited challenges such as inadequate metering and outdated infrastructure. He noted that contracts awarded since 2003 for metering of military sites are now entering a renewed and more successful phase.

He said, “The President has issued a clear directive to prioritize power to military installations in barracks and bases. It’s a national security imperative.”

He also revealed ongoing dialogue with distribution companies (DisCos), emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts to resolve power instability issues across all six geopolitical zones.

In a show of commitment, Adelabu cited the recent commissioning of a 3.1MW mini-grid to power the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, as well as ongoing projects in Jaji and other locations.

These efforts, he said, will soon be extended to Air Force bases, with a long-term goal of integrating renewable energy solutions into the military energy strategy. According to him, stable electricity for military bases is not only a strategic need but a vital aspect of national defense.

“A clean, stable, and cost-effective energy supply is critical. The military operates as a strategic institution, not a commercial entity—it deserves tailored energy solutions that reflect its national importance,” the statement quoted the Minister as saying.

Also, the Ministry announced plans to replace outdated transformers with modern alternatives and convene a high-level meeting involving all 11 DisCos and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to craft a sustainable, sector-wide approach.

Air Marshal Abubakar, while commending the Minister for his forward-thinking reforms in the power sector, emphasised that electricity is vital not only to the economy but also to Nigeria’s broader national security infrastructure.

He expressed concern over the encroachment on dedicated transmission lines to military facilities and sought the Ministry’s support in eliminating illegal connections and resolving long-standing billing reconciliation issues with Ikeja DisCo.

The CAS reiterated the Air Force’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry in safeguarding national infrastructure and implementing alternative energy solutions across its bases.

This strategic alignment between the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Air Force marks a significant step toward energy security, operational excellence, and national resilience—anchored by the shared goal of stable electricity for military bases.

TRIBUNEONLINE