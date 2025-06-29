Nigeria open for business – FMITI perm sec

Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment (FMITI), has said that Nigeria is open for business.

He made this known while delivering a speech at the Nigeria National Day celebration during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on June 25, 2025.

In a press release issued by Adebayo Thomas, Director of Press and Public Relations at FMITI over the weekend, it was noted that the Expo highlighted the country’s transformation—showcasing traditions evolving alongside technology, youthful energy driving green innovation, and a nation determined to build a sustainable and inclusive future.

Ambassador Rimi extended an invitation to the world to partner with Nigeria, invest, collaborate, and share knowledge in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.

He noted that the Nigerian government has implemented attractive investment policies, including pioneer status, tax holidays, capital allowances, import duty exemption certificates, and green bonds to promote investment in renewable energy.

“Nigeria is open for business,” Ambassador Rimi declared, emphasizing the country’s commitment to economic transformation and global partnerships.

He also stressed the need for international cooperation, saying, “Let us use this occasion to renew our commitment to international cooperation. Let us imagine boldly and act collectively to design a world where progress uplifts all, and no one is left behind.”

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, provides a platform for nations to showcase their innovation, culture, and economic potential. Nigeria’s participation demonstrates its commitment to global cooperation, economic transformation, and sustainable development—reaffirming that Nigeria is open for business.

