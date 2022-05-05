Split in APC G-7 as Senators Barau, Shekarau allegedly disagree

The All Progressives Congress APC G-7 group headed former governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who is representing Kano central Senatorial federal district is allegedly at loggerheads over allegations of Senator Shekarau’s moves to secretly reconcile with the governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in an effort to retain his senatorial seat comes 2023 general election.

However, it will be recalled that Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, House of Representatives member, Shaaban Sharada and four others are in court fighting Ganduje over the APC primaries that saw two factional leaders, Ahmadu Zago and Abdullahi Abbas, emerging.

The G-7 at a Federal High Court defeated Ganduje after the judge ruled that the Shekarau factional leadership was authentic, this provoked Ganduje to appeal the case.

In its ruling the Abuja Appeal Court gave judgement to Governor Ganduje’s faction, making Abdullahi Abbas the authentic chairman of the party in Kano.

Not being satisfied with the outcome of the Appeal Court, the Shekarau faction moved to the Supreme Court asking it to nullify the ruling of the Appeal Court.

Senator Shekarau who presided over the affairs of the factional APC under the auspices of G-7

Allegedly held a series of secret meetings with Governor Ganduje so that he will have the chance to recontest the seat as senator representing Kano central

A source who preferred anonymity disclosed that Senator Barau Jibrin who is also among the G-7 group leaders was said to have openly confronted Shekarau over what he termed, a “betrayal of trust” at a time they are pursuing the case at the Supreme Court.