Following a recent statement by the first Africa’s Nobel prize winner (Literature), Prof Wole Soyinka, calling for a live debate with the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the party’s Campaign Office has reacted.

Soyinka had earlier, in a statement titled, “Media Responsibility”, expressed a dissenting view over Datti’s comments on Channels Television’s Politics Today, describing the remarks as inappropriate and attempting to intimidate the judiciary.

However, in a swift response to reactions from OBIdients – Peter Obi’s political movement – trailing his position against Datti, Soyinka in another released on Friday and titled, “FASCISM ON COURSE” slammed Obi’s supporters while challenging Datti to live debate.

However, the Obi-Datti Media Office in a statement on Saturday, said the Nobel laureate was “weighing in the side of fraud and injustice.”

The statement expressed concern over what they described as late hour intervention by the celebrated writer, questioning his whereabouts in the heat of the 2023 electioneering process.

“Where was he all this while? One of those who should ordinarily and rightfully be honoured as the conscience of the nation, Prof. Soyinka is now criminalising dissent and infact weighing in on the side of fraud and injustice! We state therefore that the vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed cannot take up Prof. Soyinka’s offer of a public debate, not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons,” the statement said.

The statement, however, added that Datti would only be willing to debate Soyinka if the latter would use his influence to bring his preferred candidate to the studio.

